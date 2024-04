Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run a double in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Marlins.

Chapman has two homers over the last four games and four on the year. The third baseman's blast Tuesday opened the scoring in the second inning. His power is a welcome sight after he hit just 17 homers in 2023, but he's batting just .205 with 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, a stolen base and three doubles through 18 contests so far in 2024.