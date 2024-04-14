Chapman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and three runs scored in Saturday's win over the Rays while also drawing a walk.

Chapman first came around to score in the top of the sixth inning after drawing a walk - one of three walks allowed in succession by Chris Devenski. The third baseman would then score again on a Thairo Estrada home run in the next frame before launching a solo shot of his own in the ninth with the game already well-in-hand. Chapman is still batting just .186 in April following Saturday's two-hit performance, though he has now registered multiple hits in two of his last three contests.