Chapman is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rockies, Shayna Rubin of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Chapman will take a seat for the first time since April 20 in what likely amounts to a maintenance day as the Giants and Rockies wrap up their series with a day game after a night game. Wilmer Flores will fill in at the hot corner for Chapman, who has seen his performance both in the field and at the plate take a step back in 2024 since signing with the Giants in March. He enters Thursday's contest with a .601 OPS, the lowest mark of any season in his career by more than 100 points (.717 in 2021 with Oakland).