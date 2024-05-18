Chapman went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, one RBI, one stolen base and three runs scored in Friday's 10-5 win over the Rockies.

Chapman has gone 9-for-32 (.281) over his last eight games as he finally seems to be finding a rhythm at the plate. He got the Giants on the board with an RBI double in the first inning and continued to be involved in the team's subsequent rallies. The third baseman is slashing .218/.273/.362 with five home runs, 10 doubles, 20 RBI, 25 runs scored and four steals through 187 plate appearances this season. While his rate stats are well below his usual standard, the recent improvements are a reason for optimism, especially as he continues to hit in the heart of the order for a lineup devastated by injuries.