Chapman went 4-for-4 with a walk and four runs scored in Saturday's 14-4 win over the Rockies.

Chapman doubled and singled twice and also stole his fifth base of the season as he filled the stat sheet. The veteran third baseman had three hits and a steal in Friday's contest, as well, so perhaps he's finally starting to turn the corner. Chapman had been demoted to as low as seventh in the Giants' batting order earlier this month, but he's hit cleanup for the last two games.