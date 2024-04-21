Chapman went 2-for-2 with a stolen base in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Diamondbacks.

Chapman came off the bench in this contest, but he was still able to earn his fourth multi-hit effort over his last 10 games. The third baseman is slashing .224/.283/.424 with four home runs, two steals, 12 RBI, 12 runs scored and five doubles over 92 plate appearances. Saturday's partial off-day looks to just be standard rest for the veteran rather than a response to his lackluster hitting to begin the campaign.