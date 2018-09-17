Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk in a loss to the Rays on Sunday.

Olson continued to swing a hot bat through the entirety of the three-game set versus Tampa, and he's now hit safely in five straight games overall. That stretch includes back-to-back two-hit efforts, and his consistency at the plate throughout the month has helped lead to an impressive .311 September average.

More News
Our Latest Stories