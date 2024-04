Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks.

The first baseman took Ryne Nelson deep to lead off the second inning and set Atlanta on its way to a 5-2 victory and a series sweep. Olson has picked up where he left off after slugging a career-high 54 homers in 2023, and through eight games this season he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with five doubles, three home runs and eight RBI.