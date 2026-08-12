Braves' Matt Olson: Crushes two-run homer Tuesday

Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored during Atlanta's 4-0 win over the Mets on Tuesday.

Olson doubled Atlanta's lead in the eighth inning, when he took Chayce McDermott deep to right field for a 423-foot, two-run homer. It continues a hot stretch at the plate for Olson, who has eight long balls over his last 14 games and is up 35 home runs on the year. Not only is that now tied with Kyle Schwarber and Yordan Alvarez for most in the majors, but it is the third time in Olson's big-league career that he's recorded at least 35 homers in a season. Olson also ranks fourth in the majors this season in slugging percentage (.554) and ninth in OPS (.897) over 525 plate appearances.