Braves' Matt Olson: Power surge continues

Olson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Yankees.

The star first baseman produced the game's first run when he took Cam Schlittler deep in the seventh inning. Olson is up to 34 homers on the season, tied for third in the majors with the Rockies' Hunter Goodman and just one back of the Phillies' Kyle Schwarber and the Astros' Yordan Alvarez, and seven of them have come in his last 12 games -- a stretch in which the Atlanta slugger boasts a .289/.347/.822 slash line with nine RBI and 11 runs.