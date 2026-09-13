Olson went 3-for-5 with an RBI single and a two-run home run during Sunday's 9-4 loss to the Phillies.

Olson tied the game at 2-2 with an RBI single in the seventh, and after the Phillies scored seven runs in the eighth, he made the score look a little more respectable with a two-run blast in the ninth. Olson is up to 39 home runs on the season, and one more deep ball would mark the second time in his major-league career that he's hit at least 40 homers in a season. He has an .831 OPS with four steals and 85 RBI across 650 plate appearances this season.