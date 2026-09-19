Olson went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored in Friday's 6-2 win over the Astros.

Olson capped his three-hit night with a two-run homer off Enyel De Los Santos in the ninth inning, extending Atlanta's lead to 6-2. The blast was his 40th of the season, making him the fifth player in franchise history with multiple 40-homer campaigns. Olson also singled and scored ahead of Michael Harris' two-run homer in the fourth as Atlanta clinched a postseason berth with the victory.