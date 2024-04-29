Olson hasn't hit a home run in 18 straight games, slashing .167/.291/.242 over that stretch with three doubles, one triple and seven RBI, but he remains among the league leaders in key hitting metrics, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Despite the first baseman's lack of production in April, Olson sits in the 97th percentile in hard-hit rate and average exit velocity on the season, numbers comparable to what he posted during his career-best 2023 campaign. It seems only a matter of time before the 30-year-old gets dialed in and begins racking up hits and homers.