Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Olson slammed a monstrous 424-foot home run off Arizona left-hander Tommy Henry for his second of the season. The Atlanta first baseman later added a double off Kevin Ginkel and scored the game-tying run in the ninth inning. Olson appears to be headed for another solid season as he's opened with a .269/.321/.654 slash line in his first 27 plate appearances.