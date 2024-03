Olson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Twins.

The first baseman crushed a Pablo Lopez offering in the first inning for his first long ball of the spring. Olson set an Atlanta franchise record with 139 RBI in 2023 while adding a career-high 54 homers, and the 29-year-old is a safe bet to reach triple-digit RBI for the fourth straight season while batting in the heart of one of the potent lineups in MLB.