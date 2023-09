Olson went 4-for-8 with a double, a walk, one RBI and two runs scored over both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Nationals.

Olson did most of his damage in a 3-for-5 performance in the nightcap. The first baseman has been dialed in at the plate in September, batting .352 (31-for-88) with 10 home runs and three doubles over 23 contests this month. He's up to a .281/.388/.606 slash line with 53 homers, 133 RBI, 124 runs scored, one stolen base and 27 doubles through 156 games overall.