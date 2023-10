Olson went 1-for-1 with a two-RBI single in Sunday's 10-9 loss to the Nationals.

Olson drove in Atlanta's first two runs of the game with a two-run single in the first and then was replaced by Nicky Lopez. His base knock extended the modern franchise record to 139 RBI to lead all of baseball along with his league-leading 54 home runs. The 29-year-old concludes the 2023 regular season slashing .283/.389/.604 and posted his third straight campaign with at least 100 RBI.