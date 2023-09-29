Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

Olson put Atlanta ahead in the first inning with his blast. He's up to 54 homers this year, 11 of which have come in September, a month in which he's batting .343 with 24 RBI over 26 games. For the year, the first baseman has a .281/.387/.605 slash line with 136 RBI, 126 runs scored and one stolen base through 159 contests. If he remains in the lineup each day for the three-game series versus the Nationals, he'll achieve his fourth campaign of playing in every contest.