Olson went 3-for-5 with three doubles, a run scored and three RBI in Friday's 9-3 win over the Phillies.

The first baseman celebrated his 30th birthday in style by rapping out two-baggers in three straight at-bats, including two in a seven-run eighth inning for Atlanta. Olson set career highs last year by batting .283 with 54 homers and 139 RBI, and he's off to a quick start in 2024 as he looks to put together another stellar campaign.