Olson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's win over the Mets.

Olson hit Atlanta's third and final homer during the third inning and it proved to be the game-winning blast. It was his first long ball since April 7, snapping an uncharacteristic 26-game skid. During that extended drought, he posted a .508 OPS with 30 strikeouts. On the year, Olson is now slashing .202/.311/.372 with 13 extra-base hits and 18 RBI through 35 contests.