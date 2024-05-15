Olson went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double, a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-0 win over the Cubs.

After hitting the ball hard most of the early part of the season with little to show for it, Olson got rewarded for his efforts Tuesday, driving in his first run with a first-inning double that had an exit velocity of 105.2 mph before he belted a three-run bomb off Jameson Taillon in the fourth that left his bat at 108.2 mph. Over the last eight games, Olson is batting .310 (9-for-29) with two of his five homers on the season as he gets back into his 2023 form.