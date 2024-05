Olson went 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three RBI and a run scored Sunday against the Pirates.

Olson's eighth-inning blast off Aroldis Chapman was a no-doubter over the right field wall, clearing the stadium and splashing down in the Allegheny River. Olson had previously added a two-run double and finished the game just a triple short of the cycle. Over his last 13 games, Olson has six multi-hit efforts, batting .308 with four homers, two doubles, 11 RBI and six runs scored in that span.