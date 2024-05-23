Olson went 2-for-5 in Wednesday's win over the Cubs with a solo home run.

Olson launched a two-out, solo homer in the top of the seventh to extend Atlanta's lead to seven runs, giving the first baseman his fourth long ball this month and seventh overall on the season. The veteran infielder also added a single on the night, marking his ninth multi-hit performance of the campaign and fifth in his last nine games. He's now hit safely in eight of his last 10 contests, tallying three homers and eight RBI over that stretch.