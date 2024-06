Olson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Orioles.

The first baseman spoiled Baltimore's combined shutout bid by taking Keegan Akin deep in the eighth inning. Olson has hit safely in six straight games, and over his last 16 contests he's slashing .328/.385/.586 with three of his 10 homers on the season.