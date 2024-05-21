Olson went 3-for-8 with a home run, a walk and two total RBI across both games of Monday's doubleheader split with San Diego.

Olson did most of his damage in Game 1, swatting a solo homer and adding another RBI on a single. The first baseman has gotten off to a slow start this season with a .230/.332/.410 slash line and just six homers through 44 games after going deep a career-high 54 times last year. Olson has been perking up with the bat of late, though, hitting .393 (11-for-28) with two home runs and seven RBI over his past eight contests.