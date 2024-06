Olson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run in a 9-2 win against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Olson was part of a big fifth inning for Atlanta, swatting the team's third and final homer in the frame. The first baseman extended his hitting streak to nine contests, a stretch during which he is batting .361 (13-for-26) with two home runs and five RBI. Olson's 11 homers are second-most on Atlanta but are well off the pace of the 54 long balls he belted last season.