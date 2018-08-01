Olson went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a double and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Although he limped to a .220 average overall during the month of July, Olson went 5-for-12 with two doubles and Tuesday's pair of RBI over the last three games. Olson isn't keeping anywhere near the same frenetic home-run pace he established during his 2017 rookie campaign, but he's still blasted an impressive 21 round trippers and compiled 40 extra-base hits overall across 451 plate appearances this season.