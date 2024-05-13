Schuemann will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Astros.

Schuemann will pick up his sixth consecutive start after going 5-for-19 with a home run, two doubles, two walks, four RBI and three runs over Oakland's previous five games. He looks poised to operate as the Athletics' primary shortstop while Darell Hernaiz is on the injured list with a severe ankle sprain.