Schuemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.

After making five consecutive starts at the keystone and going 2-for-13, Schuemann now finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row, both of which have come against right-handed starting pitchers. He looks as though he'll play second fiddle to Abraham Toro at second base while Zack Gelof (oblique) is on the injured list.