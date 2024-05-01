Schuemann is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Pirates.
After making five consecutive starts at the keystone and going 2-for-13, Schuemann now finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row, both of which have come against right-handed starting pitchers. He looks as though he'll play second fiddle to Abraham Toro at second base while Zack Gelof (oblique) is on the injured list.
