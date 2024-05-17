Schuemann went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Astros.

Schuemann singled in his first at-bat before swiping his second bag of the season, though he would be left stranded as Oakland failed to generate any offense against a dominant Cristian Javier. The second baseman has now hit safely in five of his last six games, going 6-for-20 (.300) over that stretch with a homer, a double and four RBI. The stolen base was Schuemann's first since April 20 against the Guardians.