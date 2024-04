Schuemann will start at second base and bat sixth in Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Schuemann has now occupied the keystone in four straight contests and could be the preferred option over Abraham Toro at the position while Zack Gelof (oblique) is on the injured list. The 26-year-old rookie has done little to build much job security to this point, however, as he enters Sunday's contest with a .118/.250/.294 slash line across 20 plate appearances on the season.