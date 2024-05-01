Spence (3-1) got the win against the Pirates on Tuesday, firing three scoreless, one-hit innings during which he recorded two strikeouts.

Spence got the fifth-inning call after starter Alex Wood labored to the tune of 93 pitches over four frames. As has become increasingly customary, Spence delivered an impressive multi-inning effort, his third three-inning scoreless outing over his last four appearances. Spence now has victories in back-to-back appearances as well and sports a 2.84 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB across his eight trips to the mound.