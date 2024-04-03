Spence (0-1) was charged with the loss in extra innings against the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing one unearned run on one hit over one inning.

Spence got the call in the 11th inning after closer Mason Miller had already thrown 29 pitches over the prior pair of frames. Spence's loss was primarily of the tough-luck variety, as the one run he surrendered came on a Tyler O'Neill double play groundout that scored inning-opening runner Reese McGuire. Spence was effective in his first appearance of the season on Friday against the Guardians (3 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 3 Ks), and Tuesday's nearly clean outing shouldn't blemish the perception he could be a reliable multi-inning relief option for manager Mark Kotsay.