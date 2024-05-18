Spence did not factor into the decision Friday against Kansas City, allowing one run on four hits and no walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out two.

Spence faired well in his first major league start Friday night after tossing his first 25.1 innings out of the bullpen. The rookie right-hander generated nine whiffs over 77 pitches en route to his four strikeouts. Should Spence draw another turn in the Oakland rotation, he would be slated to face the Rockies at home.