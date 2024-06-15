Spence yielded four runs on nine hits and a walk over 5.2 innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out three during the loss to the Twins.

Spence worked around some light threats for most of his start and gave up just one run through five frames. He was two outs away from a second straight quality start before Max Kepler ripped a three-run shot and Spence was removed from the game shortly after. Since moving into the rotation, Spence has posted a 3.69 ERA through six career MLB starts. His next outing is projected to be at home against Kansas City.