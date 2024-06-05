Spence (4-3) took the loss Tuesday against the Mariners, allowing four runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out three over six innings.

Spence was able to toss two shutout frames before the Mariners doubled four times in the third, leading to three runs. Spence would allow an additional run in the fourth but was able to go six up and six down over the next two innings to end his outing. Spence was able to reach six innings for the first time this year, though he battled around plenty of hard contact and only punched out three batters against a Mariners team that has the highest strikeout rate in baseball against righties. The 26-year-old owns a 3.86 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 37:13 K:BB in 44.1 innings and lines up for another start over the weekend against the Blue Jays.