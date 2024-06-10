Spence yielded two runs on five hits over seven innings in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out three during the loss to the Blue Jays.

Spence allowed a two-run single to Isiah Kiner-Falefa in the second inning but otherwise kept Toronto's offense quiet. After tossing a season-high six innings in his last outing, Spence set a new personal best Sunday while delivering his first MLB quality start. He posted a 4.26 ERA through 25.1 innings out of the bullpen before joining Oakland's rotation; through five starts, Spence has registered a 3.12 ERA with an 18:6 K:BB through 26 innings. His next start is lined up to be in Minnesota.