Spence (4-2) picked up the win Tuesday, allowing only one hit and one walk over 5.1 scoreless innings in a 3-0 victory over the Rays. He struck out four.

A Rule 5 pick out of the Yankees' system this offseason, Spence has been impressive since moving into the rotation for the A's, delivering a 2.08 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB through 13 innings over three starts. The 26-year-old right-hander got stretched out to 98 pitches (61 strikes) Tuesday, and even once Oakland's staff gets healthier, Spence figures to remain in the rotation as long as he's producing strong results. He's set for a tough test in his next outing, a road start in Atlanta this weekend.