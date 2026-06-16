Royals' Mitch Spence: Flops in spot start

Spence (0-1) took the loss Monday against the Nationals, allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out one.

Making his first major-league start of 2026, Spence was mostly ineffective Monday. The 28-year-old right-hander has now given up six runs in four innings during both of his big-league outings this year, posting a 4:6 K:BB in the process. It's possible that Seth Lugo (concussion) will be ready to come off the injured list and take his next turn in Kansas City's rotation versus the Cardinals over the weekend, so Spence could soon be heading back to Triple-A Omaha following a spot start.