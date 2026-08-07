Royals' Mitch Spence: Shelved at Triple-A

Triple-A Omaha placed Spence on its 7-day injured list Monday due to an unspecified injury.

Spence's move to the IL represents yet another hit to the Royals' starting pitching depth, as the organization has already lost Cole Ragans, Stephen Kolek, Luinder Avila, Ryan Bergert and Ben Kudrna to season-ending elbow surgeries. The 28-year-old righty has been part of the Royals' 40-man roster throughout the 2026 campaign, logging a 5.35 ERA and 1.41 WHIP over 16 starts with Omaha and yielding 22 earned runs in 9.1 innings over three appearances at the big-league level.