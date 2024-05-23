Spence did not factor into the decision in a loss to the Rockies on Wednesday, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks over three innings while striking out four.

Spence got knocked around early, surrendering a leadoff single to Charlie Blackmon to open the contest, followed by a two-run shot off the bat of Elias Diaz three batters later. Those would be the only two runs allowed by the right-hander on the night, though he continued to struggle with his command, needing 27 pitches to get through the third inning alone. Spence has been unable to get through five innings in either of his first two starts and also matched his season high with three walks Wednesday.