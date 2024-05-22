Spence is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Rockies in Oakland.

He'll be making his second straight turn through Oakland's injury-depleted rotation. After working mostly as a long reliever for the first seven weeks of the season, Spence was already fairly stretched out for his first MLB start last Friday in Kansas City. He tossed 4.2 innings (77 pitches) and took a loss to the Royals while striking out four and giving up one earned run on five hits and one walk. The Athletics should give Spence a longer leash Wednesday if he pitches as efficiently against the Rockies as he did in his 4.2 innings in Kansas City.