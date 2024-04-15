Spence (1-1) got the win over the Nationals on Sunday despite allowing two earned runs on four hits over 1.2 innings. He struck out one.

Spence took over for embattled starter Alex Wood with one out in the fifth inning and induced an inning-ending double play. However, the right-hander worked himself into trouble in the sixth, eventually surrendered RBI singles to Joey Meneses and Lane Thomas as the Nationals built a seemingly commanding 6-1 lead. Nevertheless, Spence was bailed out when the typically light-hitting Athletics put together an improbable six-run rally in the home half of the frame and held on for the one-run victory. Spence has been scored on in each of his first four big-league appearances, but the fact two of those outings have been three innings in length and one of the runs was unearned has helped lead to a serviceable 4.15 ERA across 8.2 frames.