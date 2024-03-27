Spence is projected to open the season as part of the Athletics' bullpen, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The Rule 5 pick put together a solid body of work this spring, going 1-0 with a 3.06 ERA over six appearances (three starts) while producing a 21:6 K:BB ratio. Spence finished off Cactus League play with 4.2 scoreless frames over his last pair of appearances, and he could often fill a long-relief role after logging 74 starts in the Yankees' minor-league system over the last three seasons.