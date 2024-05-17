Spence will start Friday in Kansas City, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

It will be the first major-league start for Spence, who has posted a 4.26 ERA and 22:7 K:BB over 25.1 innings covering 11 relief appearances. The Rule 5 pick will be pitching on three days' rest after allowing two runs over two-thirds of an inning on Monday in Houston. Spence has gone three-plus frames in six of his appearances, which includes a season-long 4.2-inning outing on May 5 versus the Marlins. However, this could wind up being a piggyback situation, with Kyle Muller also available to go multiple innings.