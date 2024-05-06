Spence struck out five over 4.2 innings of relief in Sunday's 12-3 loss to the Marlins, giving up four earned runs on six hits and one walk.

Spence entered the game in the second inning after starter Joe Boyle was blasted for four runs in the opening frame before being pulled from the contest. Oakland placed Boyle on the 15-day injured list Monday with a back issue, so his absence will create an opening in the rotation. Given that he tossed a season-high 72 pitches in long relief Sunday, Spence should be reasonably stretched out for starting duty, though it's unclear if he'll rate as the Athletics' top option to take Boyle's next turn in the rotation, which comes up next weekend in Seattle.