The Athletics optioned Allen to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Allen will return to the minors after slashing .171/.227/.243 across 77 plate appearances to begin the season. The 25-year-old infielder may return to Oakland if he's able to replicate his .939 Triple-A OPS from last year, but his reputation as an offensive liability in the majors could make the team hesitant to call him back up.