Allen went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Thursday.

The normally light-hitting shortstop squared up on a Nelson Cortes offering in the third inning to erase an early 1-0 deficit for Oakland. Allen's round tripper was his first of the season, and his first extra-base hit since March 31. The 25-year-old's season slash line is still a miserable .171/.216/.229, but Allen has now hit safely in four of his last five games.