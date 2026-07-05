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Astros' Nick Allen: Handling regular role at shortstop

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Allen will start at shortstop and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Rays.

Since coming off the 10-day injured list Monday, Allen has drawn starts in five of Houston's ensuing six games while going 3-for-14 with a double, two walks, two runs and one RBI. Per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com, Astros manager Joe Espada said prior to Sunday's game that he anticipates top shortstop Jeremy Pena (calf) returning from the IL as soon as next Friday, so Allen's run as a regular in the lineup will soon come to an end.

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