Astros' Nick Allen: Drives in three runs Tuesday

Allen went 1-for-3 with a steal and three RBI during the Astros' 6-3 win over the Nationals on Tuesday.

Allen was responsible for half of the Astros' runs Tuesday, which came on a sacrifice fly in the second inning and a two-run single in the fourth. It was a season high in RBI for Allen, who has seen a regular run at shortstop since returning from the 10-day injured list in late June. However, his playing time will take a significant hit once Jeremy Pena (calf) returns from the IL, with the latter having embarked on a rehab assignment with Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday.